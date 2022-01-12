GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $678.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 678 ($9.20) and last traded at GBX 680 ($9.23), with a volume of 130765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.38).

Several research analysts have commented on GBG shares. Barclays raised GB Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.59) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.85) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 763.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 834.90.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,351.32). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($132,674.52).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

