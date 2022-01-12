Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 195 ($2.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.89) to GBX 192 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £385.27 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.30.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($224,843.34).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

