Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,114 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $65.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.