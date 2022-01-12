Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 36.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 84.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.