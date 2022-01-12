Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,399 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

