Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 643 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

