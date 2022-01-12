General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

