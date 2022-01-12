Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNNSF remained flat at $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.