Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GNNSF remained flat at $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.
About Genscript Biotech
