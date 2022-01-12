Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Shares Down 0.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 1,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

