Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

