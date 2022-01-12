Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGB. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

