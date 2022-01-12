GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,981. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.