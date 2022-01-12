GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $868,729.56 and $5.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

