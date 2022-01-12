Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 958.9 days.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

