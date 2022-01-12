Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

GILD stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

