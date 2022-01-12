Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,240 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 12,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.