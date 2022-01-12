Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,630.32.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

