Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $25.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,444.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,342.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,311.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

