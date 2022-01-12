Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.07. 22,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

