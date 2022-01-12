GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.63

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 201447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

