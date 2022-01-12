Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 450. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 401.90 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 401.25 ($5.45), with a volume of 65243921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.26).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.94 billion and a PE ratio of 36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

