Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $175.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.07.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. 16,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,683. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 29.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.