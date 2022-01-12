Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter.

URA stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

