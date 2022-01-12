Globalink Investment Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Globalink Investment’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 17th. Globalink Investment had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Globalink Investment’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GLLIU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.53.

