GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 16,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $733,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,393,259 shares of company stock valued at $53,631,621. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

