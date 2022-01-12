GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.07.

GoodRx stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,259 shares of company stock worth $53,631,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

