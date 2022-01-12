Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 2nd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Graco has raised its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Shares of GGG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 5,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
