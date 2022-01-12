Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 2nd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Graco has raised its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 5,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

