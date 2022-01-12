Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.71 ($28.08).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th.

GYC stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €20.04 ($22.77). The stock had a trading volume of 215,704 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.19.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

