Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York, United States."

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

