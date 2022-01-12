Graviton Price Reaches $2.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $29,528.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.