Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Up 2.1%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.