Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,788. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

GNLN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

