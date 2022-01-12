Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 392,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 521,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$184.67 million and a PE ratio of -53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.