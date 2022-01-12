Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

