Growth DeFi Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.28 or 0.00048534 BTC on major exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $69,056.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

