Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
