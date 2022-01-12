Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

