Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 591,900 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Guess? by 76.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 20.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

