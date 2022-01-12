Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $6.03 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $29,095.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00312724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,479,036 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

