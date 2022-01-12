Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 97,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

