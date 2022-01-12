Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $18.02 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. 94,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,174. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

