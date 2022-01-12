Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.33 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,753. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.89. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.