Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 219 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.71. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

