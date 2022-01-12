Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 468 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $298.71. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,448. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

