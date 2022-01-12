Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GIF traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.76 ($0.02). 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.70. Gulf Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.