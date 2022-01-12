Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GIF traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.76 ($0.02). 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.70. Gulf Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
About Gulf Investment Fund
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.