Handy (HANDY) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $99,510.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.38 or 0.07702918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.04 or 0.99973081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069645 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007548 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,822,683 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

