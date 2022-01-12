Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strength in its online business, which continued to perform well in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, its online sales increased 62% from third-quarter 2019 levels. Quarterly results also gained from market share gains in global innerwear and activewear businesses, brand strength, the progress of the Full Potential plan and strong point-of-sale performance. Management is on track with its Full Potential plan, which includes growing global Champion brand, driving consumer-centricity and focusing on the portfolio. However, Hanesbrands is grappling with broad-based inflation pressures, which is expected to continue through 2022. The company is also facing transportation bottlenecks worldwide, leading to higher freight costs.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

