HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,746.48

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,746.48 ($37.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,923 ($39.68). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,885 ($39.16), with a volume of 152,829 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,746.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,453.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($34.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($32,517.65).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

