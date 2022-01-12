Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE HDI traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$25.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

