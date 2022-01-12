Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

HAS stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

