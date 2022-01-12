HashCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,353.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $328,321.61 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00060736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

